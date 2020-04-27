TV Ratings: ‘God Friended Me’ Finale Fails to Score Heavenly Numbers

Following its recent cancelation after two seasons, the series finale of “God Friended Me” on CBS scored less-than-heavenly numbers, as ABC took Sunday night thanks to “American Idol”‘s first at-home edition.

The two-hour “God Friended Me” curtain call averaged around a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.2 million total viewers, which represents roughly a 3-week high in both metrics. However, those numbers fall well short of the season 2 highs of a 0.9 rating and 7.1 million viewers. Later on, “NCIS: Los Angeles” closed out season 11 with a 0.6 rating and a season low 5.3 million viewers. “60 Minutes” topped the night for CBS with a 0.9 and 10.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

Meanwhile, “American Idol” aired an episode in which contestants performed at home for the first time, scoring a 1.0 rating and just over 6 million viewers, which represents a 3-week audience high. “The Rookie” benefited from its strong lead-in, ticking up from last episode to a 0.7 and just under 5 million viewers.

NBC’s whole Sunday night lineup ticked down week-to-week, with “The Wall” being the only show to break a 0.4 rating, drawing 2.8 million viewers. “Little Big Shots,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Girls” all scored a 0.3, delivering 3 million, 1.7 million and 1.6 million viewers respectively.

On the other hand, Fox’s Animation Domination lineup didn’t budge from last week. “Family Guy” topped the night with a 0.6 rating, followed by “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” with a 0.5, and finally “Duncanville” with a 0.4. Viewership-wise things weren’t as stable, as “The Simpsons” and “Duncanville” sank to season low totals of 1.3 million and 1 million.

On the CW, “Batwoman” swooped in even at a 0.2 and just under 700,000 total viewers, followed by a “Supergirl” replay at a 0.1 and 360,000 viewers.