‘God Friended Me’ Canceled After Two Seasons at CBS

The CBS drama “God Friended Me” will come to an end upon the conclusion of its second season, Variety has confirmed with sources. The series will now air a two-hour series finale on April 26.

The show follows an outspoken atheist (Brandon Micheal Hall) whose life is turned upside-down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

CBS and Warner Bros. Television did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The series also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton, and Erica Gimpel. It was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, who executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Marcos Siega and Robert Hull. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce.

With virtually all TV and pilot production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast networks find themselves in a position of either picking up new shows without seeing a pilot or renewing most of their existing lineup. While all the broadcasters had at least one straight-to-series order set for the 2020-2021 season, many bubble shows were seen as having an extra chance at a renewal this year.

Fox previously canceled its freshman drama “Deputy” starring Steven Dorff after the production shutdown had begun, with that network having also canceled the freshman drama “Almost Family” prior to that. NBC has all but canceled the freshman comedy “Sunnyside,” which was pulled from the air midway through its initial 13-episode order. Likewise, the NBC drama “Bluff City Law” ran for 13 episodes and is not expected to return for more.