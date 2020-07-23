‘Glow’ Comic Authors Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez Launch Scrappy Heart Productions

Creators Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez have launched Scrappy Heart Productions, a content company devoted to elevating diverse voices.

Garcia is an author and actress, known for the Netflix original series “Lucifer” and the series “Dexter,” and Mendez is the New York Times bestselling author of “Crazy Is My Superpower.” The pair are writers on a series of comic books based on the Netflix property “Glow,” and have also been tapped for a series based on “Dungeons & Dragons” for IDW Publishing.

“Our mission at Scrappy Heart Productions is to create the change we want to see in media. As American Latinx storytellers, we are dedicated to developing diverse stories with universal themes that will make you laugh, cry, and fill our comments section with face-palm emojis,” says Garcia.

The company has a series project in development at Disney, details of which were not immediately clear.

Mendez said that “growing up, we didn’t feel represented on screen, so with D.I.Y attitudes, scrappy fighting spirits, and a lot of heart, we worked to become those characters for ourselves. Now, we want to make diverse heroes the stars of their own stories across media and

give the next generation the stories we didn’t have.”

Garcia, a SAG award nominee, is set to star in Marvel’s upcoming Hulu series “Modok” opposite Patton Oswalt. In 2021, she will star in and executive produce the romantic comedy “Match Me If You Can.” Her other TV credits include “Trauma” and “The George Lopez Show,” a role that earned her an Impact and Alma Award. She works with MOSTE, a non-profit organization which mentors girls from underserved communities.

Mendez is a mental health advocate, speaker, former professional wrestling champion with the WWE, and writer, making the Black List’s inaugural Latinx TV List in 2020. She serves as an ambassador to The Jed Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and

was honored with NAMI’s 2018 Multicultural Outreach Award.