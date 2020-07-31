Global Bulletin: BBC Gets ‘Brain in Gear’ From Gbemisola Ikumelo

BBC Two has commissioned “Brain in Gear,” a new comedy series produced by BBC Studios, based on the eponymous 2019 BAFTA-nominated BBC short from creator Gbemisola Ikumelo.

In the short, Ikumelo plays Remi, an anxious single woman living alone — except for the voices in her head. The series will continue Remi’s story as she works her way through life dealing with Boss Bitch Remi and Dark Remi constantly interfering with her daily routine.

Ikumelo will also write for the series which will be produced by Inez Gordon and Joe Nunnery for BBC Studios with Josh Cole as executive producer. BBC Two controller Patrick Holland and comedy commissioning controller Shane Allen commissioned the series.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Three months after Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular backed out of a $570 million deal to purchase Spain-based telecom Telefónica’s Costa Rican business, a new purchaser has been found in Liberty Latin America in a deal valued at $500 million, or approximately 7.4% of operating income before depreciation and amortization.

The deal’s figures are in line with other sales of Telefónica business in Central America one year ago and are predicted to generate capital gains of approximately $250 million before taxes.

According to Millicom, its deal fell through after Telefónica failed to secure regulatory approvals needed for the sale to finalize.

Meanwhile, Telefónica has taken legal action against Millicom for what the company claims was an “unjustified breach of the terms of the agreement reached in 2019.” In a release, Telefónica doubles down on its commitment to demanding compensation for damages it claims Millicom’s alleged breach caused the company.

APPOINTMENT

BBC Scotland has appointed Steve Carson as its new director to replace current boss Donalda MacKinnon when she steps down later this year.

Drawing on a wealth of experience in programming and commissioning, Carson will head a staff of 11,000 across 13 centers which produce content for TV, radio and digital platforms in both English and Gaelic.

In his time at the BBC, Carson has worked for several of the company’s branches including Youth and Entertainment Features and a period as producer and director for “Newsnight,” “Spotlight” and “Panorama.” In 1997 he established Mint Productions, an independent production house which supplied content to major U.K. and Irish broadcasters. From 2009-2013, he was RTÉ Television director of programs before returning to the BBC.