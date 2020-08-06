Bad Robot Options Glennon Doyle Memoir ‘Untamed’ for Television

In a competitive situation, Bad Robot has secured the rights to develop Glennon Doyle’s best-selling memoir “Untamed” for television.

In association with Warner Bros. Television, J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot’s head of television, Ben Stephenson, will executive produce alongside Jessie Nelson and Doyle, who will also co-write the first episode. Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot’s executive vice president of television, will co-executive produce. The project reunites Bad Robot and Nelson, as they previously collaborated on the Apple series “Little Voice.”

The book explores the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and start trusting the voice deep within us.

“We were incredibly moved by Glennon’s story of coming to live more honestly, bravely, and fully, embracing the messiness that comes along with change,” Stephenson and Rich said. “Glennon’s own writing is sharp and funny and deeply felt, and we can think of no better partner to help bring her story to life than Jessie Nelson, whose work always has a profound and tender humanity, and we are thrilled to work with her again.”

“Untamed” became a number one New York Times bestseller upon its release. Doyle’s other books include “Love Warrior” and “Carry On, Warrior.” She is also the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women led nonprofit organization that has raised over $25 million for women, families, and children in crisis.

“’Untamed’ has sold over one million copies worldwide in fewer than 20 weeks and ignited a movement because women are in a collective moment of reckoning: We are looking at existing models of marriage, parenthood, religion, business, sexuality, and politics – and deciding that it’s time to let the old burn and imagine truer, more beautiful lives for ourselves, and a more equitable world for all of us,” Doyle said. “I can’t imagine a more important time or more perfect partners than Jessie Nelson and Bad Robot to help bring my story, our collective story, to television.”

Bad Robot’s current TV slate include “Westworld” at HBO, “Little Voice” at Apple,” and “Castle Rock” at Hulu. Upcoming projects include “Lovecraft Country” and “Demimonde” at HBO and “Lisey’s Story” and “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends” at Apple. The company is also prepping three new dramas for HBO Max, including a Justice League Dark series.

“It’s rare to come upon a story that has at its center such a powerful, messy, honest, wholly original female character,” Nelson said. “So I am thrilled to be working with my partners Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and Glennon Doyle to tell her story — as it constantly reminds us that “being human is not hard because you’re doing it wrong it’s hard because you’re doing it right. You can’t change the fact that life is hard, so you must change your idea that it was ever supposed to be easy,.”

Nelson is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Doyle is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.