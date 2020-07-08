‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming Accident

Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera, 33, is missing after a swimming accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., according to the Ventura County sheriff’s department.

At 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s department was investigating a possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. A dive team and police investigation team were dispatched to the area.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The Ventura County sheriff’s department identified the missing person as Rivera later on Wednesday night, saying a search and rescue operation was underway and will continue on Thursday morning.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

According to CBS Los Angeles, local authorities were searching for Rivera after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru.

Officials began searching for Rivera using helicopters, drones and dive teams. CBS Los Angeles reports that the Ventura County sheriff’s department says Rivera rented the boat around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. About three hours later, another boater in the area found the child in the boat by himself. The child is reportedly unharmed and told police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox series “Glee,” playing the character from 2009 until 2015.

More to come