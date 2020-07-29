‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Sister Sister,’ ‘Moesha’ and More Classic Shows Are Headed to Netflix

In a surprise announcement, Netflix revealed that seven classic shows, including “Girlfriends,” “Sister Sister” and “Moesha,” will become available on the platform between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15.

The announcement was made on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account, which is devoted to promoting shows and films on the platform featuring Black characters and stories. All seven of these shows have made a profound impact in the industry in terms of representing Black voices.

The shows announced include “Moesha,” coming Aug. 1; “The Game” Seasons 1-3, coming Aug. 15; “Sister Sister,” coming Sept. 1; “Girlfriends,” coming Sept. 11; “The Parkers,” coming Oct. 1; and “Half & Half” and “One on One,” both premiering on Oct. 15. The tweet also includes a video featuring many of the shows’ stars and creators, such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Essence Atkins and Mara Brock Akil.

“These shows changed the face of television as we know it and it helps for Black creators, both in front and behind the camera. It has allowed us to be in the homes of people worldwide,” the stars say in the video. “It’s going to give an opportunity for a whole new generation that’s going to be watching on Netflix. So thanks to everyone who ever made a social media post or left a message asking about these shows. It didn’t go unnoticed.”

The announcement garnered much attention on social media, with several celebrities tweeting about the news. R&B duo Chloe x Halle wrote, “This week keeps getting better and better,” followed by a string of crying and heart-eye emojis.

Gabrielle Union had a simple yet succinct response: “Yessssssss!!!!!!!!!!”

Although Strong Black Lead said that Netflix does not own the rights to these shows, they clarified that they will be on the platform for a “good and long time,” giving fans plenty of time to binge-watch.