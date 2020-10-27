‘Ginger Snaps’ TV Series Based on Cult Horror Films in the Works From ‘Killing Eve’ Producer

A TV series based on the cult horror films “Ginger Snaps” is in the works from the producers behind AMC’s hit series “Killing Eve.”

The trilogy of “Ginger Snaps” movies, released in the early 2000s, follows a pair of teenage sisters obsessed with death and the occult. The darkly comedic horror films starred Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle as Brigitte and Ginger Fitzgerald, the latter of whom gets bitten by a vicious creature and turns into a werewolf. Brigitte must fend off this new, violent version of her sister and stop her from wreaking havoc on their town.

The films failed to be major successes at the box office, but have gone on to garner a cult status and win indie acclaim.

Sid Gentle Films, a production company behind “Killing Eve,” is working with Copperheart Entertainment, producers on the original “Ginger Snaps” films, on the TV adaptation. John Fawcett, who directed the original film and co-created the BBC series “Orphan Black,” will serve as executive producer alongside Sid Gentle’s Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. Clark Peterson and Copperheart Entertainment’s Steve Hoban will also executive produce, and Endeavor Content will oversee worldwide sales. Anna-Maria Ssemuyaba will write the “Ginger Snaps” series if it’s ordered.

The original “Ginger Snaps” debuted in 2000 at the Munich Fantasy Filmfest and later played at the Toronto International Film Festival, winning a special jury citation. A sequel called “Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed” and a prequel titled “Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning” both filmed back to back and were released in 2004.

