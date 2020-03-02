Gina Torres to Star in Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

ABC’s female-led vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” has cast Gina Torres in one of the lead roles, Variety has learned.

The project is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their nontraditional family.

Torres will star as Cleo, one of the three Brides of Dracula and the leader of the main vampire trio. Cleo is described as an imperious woman with a queenly manner — understandably, as she was a queen in her former life, who was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer, even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.

On the TV side, Torres is known for starring in the hit USA series “Suits” and the spinoff series “Pearson.” She also starred in the beloved cult hit series “Firefly.” Her other TV credits include shows like ““Alias,” “Angel,” ““Gossip Girl,” “Revenge,” and “The Catch.” She also appeared in two of the “Matrix” films as well as films like “I Think I Love My Wife,” “Hair Show,” and “South of Pico.”

She is repped by Domain Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

“The Brides” hails from the team behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” in addition to the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot for “The Brides” in addition to executive producing. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are under overall deals, will produce.

“The Brides” was first put into development at NBC in 2015 with a pilot production commitment, though that version ultimately did not move forward. This is a new version of the project, which was first confirmed to be in development again in October though no network was attached at that time.