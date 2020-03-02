×

Gina Torres to Star in Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gina Torres'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' film premiere, University of California, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/National Geography/Shutterstock

ABC’s female-led vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” has cast Gina Torres in one of the lead roles, Variety has learned.

The project is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their nontraditional family.

Torres will star as Cleo, one of the three Brides of Dracula and the leader of the main vampire trio. Cleo is described as an imperious woman with a queenly manner — understandably, as she was a queen in her former life, who was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer, even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.

On the TV side, Torres is known for starring in the hit USA series “Suits” and the spinoff series “Pearson.” She also starred in the beloved cult hit series “Firefly.” Her other TV credits include shows like ““Alias,” “Angel,” ““Gossip Girl,” “Revenge,” and “The Catch.” She also appeared in two of the “Matrix” films as well as films like “I Think I Love My Wife,” “Hair Show,” and “South of Pico.”

She is repped by Domain Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

“The Brides” hails from the team behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” in addition to the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot for “The Brides” in addition to executive producing. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are under overall deals, will produce.

“The Brides” was first put into development at NBC in 2015 with a pilot production commitment, though that version ultimately did not move forward. This is a new version of the project, which was first confirmed to be in development again in October though no network was attached at that time.

More TV

  • Gina Torres'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' film premiere,

    Gina Torres to Star in Vampire Soap Opera Pilot 'The Brides' at ABC

    ABC’s female-led vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” has cast Gina Torres in one of the lead roles, Variety has learned. The project is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their [...]

  • 'Gossip Girl' HBO Max Series Adds

    'Gossip Girl' HBO Max Series Adds Four to Cast

    There’s one HBO Max series whose cast is growing pretty quick, XOXO Gossip Girl. Mere hours after Emily Alyn Lind was confirmed as a cast member, four more players have been added to the ensemble of the “Gossip Girl” sequel. Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay have all jumped aboard the new show, [...]

  • Emmys 2020 FYC Events Schedule

    All the Shows Holding Emmys FYC Events

    It’s that special time of year again when studios and networks put forth their Emmy-hopeful series and talent. With more than 500 scripted shows alone vying for Television Academy FYC event slots, some opt to build out their own spaces and present activations and stunts to capture additional voters’ attention. (Remember “‘Maisel’ Day”?) But for [...]

  • Ashley Zukerman

    Ashley Zukerman Cast as Robert Langdon in NBC Drama Pilot

    The NBC drama pilot about a young Robert Langdon has found its lead actor. Ashley Zukerman has been cast in “Langdon,” which is based on Dan Brown’s best-selling book “The Lost Symbol.” The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save [...]

  • Jo Ann Ross CBS Network Upfront

    ViacomCBS Expands 'See Her' Effort to Press for Better Female Potrayals

    Marg Helgenberger, Norah O’Donnell, Jessica Camacho and Carrie Ann Inaba will be among those taking part in a continuing effort by ViacomCBS to press for more accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment, an initiative led by the Association of National Advertisers’ “See Her” initiative. “We have more than a [...]

  • Jason Isaacs Star Trek Discovery

    Jason Isaacs Joins Sophia Bush in CBS Drama Pilot 'Good Sam'

    Jason Isaacs has been tapped for a lead role in the CBS medical drama pilot “Good Sam,” Variety has confirmed. He joins previously announced series lead Sophia Bush. In the show, talented yet stifled heart surgeon Sam (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Hillary' Documentary, HULU, TCA Winter

    What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Hillary' and 'Dave' Debut

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dave” premieres on FXX and the Hillary Clinton docuseries launches on Hulu. “Breeders,” FX, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad