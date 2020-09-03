Gina Torres Joins ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 as Series Regular

Gina Torres has found her latest role.

The “Suits” alumna is set to join Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” as a series regular in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned. News of her addition comes around five months after both “Lone Star” and its “9-1-1” originator were renewed by Fox.

Season 2 of “Lone Star” is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles later this fall, with an early 2021 premiere on the books as part of Fox’s midseason schedule.

Torres will play the role of Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, who was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform to raise her twin daughters. For eight years life was great for Tommy, until COVID-19 changed her life, causing her husband’s restaurant to go under and forcing her to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.

“We are so excited to be expanding our ‘9-1-1-verse’ with the addition of Gina Torres,” said series co-creator Tim Minear. “I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since ‘Firefly.’ Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up.”

In “Suits,” Torres played the iconic role of Jessica Pearson, and spawned her own spinoff series, which ran for a single season last year on USA Network, before being canceled. Torres was also recently attached to ABC’s female-led vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides,” which was passed on by the network.

Torres joins a “Lone Star” cast toplined by Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler. Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Mark Elias also star.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear executive produce, with the latter serving as showrunner. Other EPs on the show include Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe.

Torres is repped by Framework Entertainment, Domain Talent, and Schreck Rose Dapello.