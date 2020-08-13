Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood Ink First-Look TV Deal With Touchstone Television

Fresh off the considerable success of her Netflix action feature “The Old Guard,” Gina Prince-Bythewood is eyeing up more projects in the TV space.

The “Love & Basketball” director and her producing partner Reggie Rock Bythewood have inked a multi-year first-look TV deal with Touchstone Television, the recently rebranded Disney unit which used to be Fox 21 Television Studios.

Under the deal, Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood will develop television projects for broadcast and streaming platforms via their Undisputed Cinema production banner. The duo previously worked with Twentieth Century Fox Television on their Fox series “Shots Fired,” which aired for a single season in 2017 and examined the dangerous aftermath of two racially-charged shootings in a small Southern town.

Through their Undisputed Cinema banner and this new deal, the duo are looking to tell more stories that “show humanity on-screen and create deep connections driven to build empathy between their characters and their viewers.”

“We are dedicated to telling stories that show the breadth of our humanity, entertain and say something to the world, and we are incredibly excited to work with Touchstone to expand our reach,” said Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood in a joint statement. “We look forward to creating new content with Dana Walden and Bert Salke, and fostering the voices of artists who share our vision.”

The deal represents the first that Touchstone TV has sealed since shedding the Fox name. Disney Television Studios’ shuffle earlier this month also resulted in 20th Century Fox Television being renamed 20th Television, and ABC Studios and ABC Signature becoming collectively known as ABC Signature.

“We have wanted to be in business with Reggie and Gina for a very long time, as it’s hard to think of any two multi-hyphenates who are as forward-thinking and talented as this gifted duo. Starting years ago, from ‘New York Undercover’ to ‘Love and Basketball’ to ‘Shots Fired; through Gina’s recent feature ;The Old Guard,’ their body of work is beyond impressive,” added Touchstone TV president Bert Salke. “Perhaps most importantly, they’re awesome people who have built a reputation of kindness and intelligence. We’re excited to partner with them to help build their legacy to even greater heights.”

In terms of their next projects, Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct Viola Davis in historical epic feature “The Woman King,” and Reggie Rock Bythewood is creating the Apple TV Plus series “Swagger,” inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences as a young boy.

The pair is repped by CAA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.