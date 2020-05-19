Edna Ferber’s ‘Giant’ in Development as Amazon Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is developing a series adaptation of Edna Ferber’s novel, “Giant,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, which hails from Anonymous Content, will be the second screen adaptation of the novel should it move forward. It was previously adapted into an Academy Award-nominated film starring James Dean in his final role. The film also starred Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning one.

“Giant” is described as an epic multi-generational novel, set in Texas from the 1920’s to the 1950’s, that tells the story of Jordan “Bick” Benedict, his extended family, their massive ranch and cattle business, and the transition of Texas from ranching to oil.

Traditions are disrupted when Bick marries outspoken Virginia socialite Leslie Lynnton and brings her home to Texas. Leslie resists the enduring bigotry and economic injustice that underlies the massive fortunes of the Benedicts and other Texas families, and becomes embroiled in the tragic feud between her husband and a cast-off ranch hand, Jett Rink, whose small inheritance of land yields a massive oil strike.

It was first published in 1952 by Doubleday & Company and is still in print today, currently published by HarperCollins.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon has signed on to direct. He will also executive produce the series alongside Anonymous Content’s David Kanter. Julie Gilbert, trustee of the Edna Ferber Literary Trust, will serve as a consultant on the series. Gilbert is also Ferber’s great-niece.

Gomez-Rejon most recently directed an episode of the Amazon series “Hunters.” His other TV credits include “Chambers,” “American Horror Story,” and “Glee.” His feature directing credits include “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “The Current War.”

Gomez-Rejon is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. The Edna Ferber Literary Trust is represented by Sara Barkan and Charles Kopelman of A3 Artists Agency and Davis, Wright, Tremaine.