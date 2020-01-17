WGA members were told in April to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to bans on packaging fees and affiliate production. Gersh is joining more than 70 agencies allowed to represent WGA members thanks to agreeing to a ban of agency packaging fees and affiliate production.

In a message to its clients, David and Bob Gersh said, “Thank you for your patience. Gersh has represented writers for over 70 years, helping to build and nurture some of the industry’s top literary talent. We are deeply committed to you and your interests and are eager to resume our work on your behalf.”

Gersh describes itself as the first “full-service” agency to sign on to the WGA rules. Five other mid-sized agencies — Abrams, Verve, Kaplan Stahler, Rothman Brecher and Buchwald — signed deals with the WGA in the months following the April 13 firings. CAA, UTA and WME sued the WGA and have consolidated their antitrust suits against the guild into a single action, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott.