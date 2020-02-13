×

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Rebrands Entertainment Assets as SevenOne Entertainment

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Der Donnerstag wird wieder schoen! Heidi Klum sucht ab 9. Februar auf ProSieben mit Michael Michalsky und Thomas Hayo nach GermanyÕs next Topmodel 2017. Schon bevor die GNTM-Reise beginnt, hat Heidi Klum ihre Jungs auf die Suche nach Topmodel-Anwaerterinnen geschickt. Michael Michalsky: «Ich habe mit Thomas zusammen in ganz Deutschland die Kandidatinnen fuer unsere Teams gecastet.« Thomas Hayo: «Die Suche war eine gro§e und sehr spannende Aufgabe. Am Ende haben wir geballtes Modelpotenzial gefunden.««GermanyÕs next Topmodel Ð by Heidi Klum`Ð ab 9. Februar 2017 immer donnerstags um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSiebenFoto: © ProSieben/Richard HuebnerMotiv: Michael Michalsky, Heidi Klum, Thomas HayoDieses Bild darf einmalig bis 28.12.2016 honorarfrei fuer redaktionelle Zwecke und nur im Rahmen der Programmankuendigung verwendet werden. Spaetere Veroeffentlichungen sind nur nach Ruecksprache und ausdruecklicher Genehmigung der ProSiebenSat1 TV Deutschland GmbH moeglich. Verwendung nur mit vollstaendigem Copyrightvermerk. Das Foto darf nicht veraendert, bearbeitet und nur im Ganzen verwendet werden. Nicht fuer EPG! Es darf nicht archiviert werden. Es darf nicht an Dritte weitergeleitet werden. Bei Fragen: 089 9507 1191Voraussetzung fuer die Verwendung dieser Programmdaten ist die Zustimmung zu den Allgemeinen Geschaeftsbedingungen der Presselounges der Sender der ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS Studios International

ProSiebenSat.1 will regroup several of its channels, digital brands and marketing subsidiaries under a shared roof and with a new name: SevenOne Entertainment Group.

This new structure will merge the group’s broadcast arm ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland with digital marketing firm SevenOne Media to create a single point of access and pronounced focus on non-linear offerings.

“We have long since ceased to be a mere TV company, but are consistently developing into a platform-agnostic entertainment house,” says Wolfgang Link, co-CEO of entertainment at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “We are succeeding in this by producing more of our own content, which we can offer and exploit on different platforms.“

The German media operator aims to develop and produce more original programming for which it holds all rights. The broadcaster plans to expand its library of factual entertainment and non-scripted formats, ordering new seasons of popular programs such as “The Masked Singer,” “Germany’s Next Top Model,” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

It has also planned 12 original in-house productions for its for its streaming platform Joyn, which slowly expanding outside of the local market.

Starting in summer 2020, the SevenOne Entertainment Group will encompass the group’s digital brands. The recently launched Joyn, social video producer Studio71 and the group’s upcoming audio streaming service FYEO will all be brought into the fold, bundling the group’s content, digital and sales units all under one roof.

Nicole Agudo Berbel, Henrik Pabst and Thomas Wagner have been named to the management board. Chief content officer Henrik Pabst will oversee all content issues, while chief sales officer Thomas Wagner will manage the marketing division, and chief distribution officer Nicole Agudo Berbel will be responsible for the distribution and pay TV divisions.

More TV

  • Der Donnerstag wird wieder schoen! Heidi

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Rebrands Entertainment Assets as SevenOne Entertainment

    ProSiebenSat.1 will regroup several of its channels, digital brands and marketing subsidiaries under a shared roof and with a new name: SevenOne Entertainment Group. This new structure will merge the group’s broadcast arm ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland with digital marketing firm SevenOne Media to create a single point of access and pronounced focus on non-linear offerings. [...]

  • Hengdian Film production

    Chinese Shoots to Resume Despite Virus Threat, While Beijing Throws Industry a Lifeline

    Hengdian World Studios, one of China’s largest, cautiously reopened for business today after it shut down all production in recent weeks to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The move comes a day after Chinese authorities released an official statement pledging government support for the struggling entertainment sector.  Huge portions of the world’s second [...]

  • Hit French Comedy 'Call My Agent!'

    Hit French Comedy 'Call My Agent!' To End With Season Four (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fourth season of hit French drama “Call My Agent!” will be its last, according to the show’s producers. Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Paris-based Mother Production, which produces the show with Mon Voisin Productions, have confirmed to Variety that the comedy – originated by French public broadcaster France Télévisions and known locally as [...]

  • Colin Kaepernick

    Colin Kaepernick to Release Memoir in 2020, Inks Multi-Project Deal With Audible

    Colin Kaepernick is publishing a memoir this year. The activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced plans to release the book through Kaepernick Publishing, his own newly launched publishing company that is meant to “reinforce the importance of Black ownership” and “give power to Black and Brown voices globally, offering unprecedented ownership options to [...]

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R)

    Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch Heralds Pay-TV Operator's Best-Ever Season Lineup

    Speaking at U.K. pay-TV operator Sky’s programming showcase at London’s Tate Modern art museum, on the banks of the Thames River, Wednesday evening, its CEO, Jeremy Darroch, said: “In the 12 years I’ve been running Sky I’ve never seen a lineup on screen like we are going to have in the next year or so.” [...]

  • Deputy Fox

    NBCUniversal Picks Up Four Scripted Series in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

    Banking on a long-running partnership with Entertainment One, NBCUniversal Intl. has picked up German, Austrian and Swiss licensing rights for the popular series “Deputy,” “Upright,” “Nurses,” and “Burden of Truth.” Brokered by eOne’s Christian Fritzsche, the deal will offer NBCUniversal Germany pay television rights to the four scripted dramas, all of which contain distinct procedural [...]

  • Shattered Glass

    U.K. Film & TV Industry Faces Mental Health Crisis: "Seismic Shifts Need to Happen"

    A new survey has revealed a major mental health crisis is permeating the U.K. film and TV industry, with close to 90% of off-screen professionals experiencing mental health issues on the job – significantly worse than the general population, in which 65% struggle with mental health at work. Commissioned by The Film and TV Charity, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad