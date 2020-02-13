Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Rebrands Entertainment Assets as SevenOne Entertainment

ProSiebenSat.1 will regroup several of its channels, digital brands and marketing subsidiaries under a shared roof and with a new name: SevenOne Entertainment Group.

This new structure will merge the group’s broadcast arm ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland with digital marketing firm SevenOne Media to create a single point of access and pronounced focus on non-linear offerings.

“We have long since ceased to be a mere TV company, but are consistently developing into a platform-agnostic entertainment house,” says Wolfgang Link, co-CEO of entertainment at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “We are succeeding in this by producing more of our own content, which we can offer and exploit on different platforms.“

The German media operator aims to develop and produce more original programming for which it holds all rights. The broadcaster plans to expand its library of factual entertainment and non-scripted formats, ordering new seasons of popular programs such as “The Masked Singer,” “Germany’s Next Top Model,” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

It has also planned 12 original in-house productions for its for its streaming platform Joyn, which slowly expanding outside of the local market.

Starting in summer 2020, the SevenOne Entertainment Group will encompass the group’s digital brands. The recently launched Joyn, social video producer Studio71 and the group’s upcoming audio streaming service FYEO will all be brought into the fold, bundling the group’s content, digital and sales units all under one roof.

Nicole Agudo Berbel, Henrik Pabst and Thomas Wagner have been named to the management board. Chief content officer Henrik Pabst will oversee all content issues, while chief sales officer Thomas Wagner will manage the marketing division, and chief distribution officer Nicole Agudo Berbel will be responsible for the distribution and pay TV divisions.