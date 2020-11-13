Geraldo Rivera Suggests President Trump Will Do ‘Right Thing’ in End

Fox News veteran Geraldo Rivera said via Twitter Friday that President Trump will in the end leave the White House if states certify a victory for Joe Biden, but wants to continue to fight.

Rivera said he had a conversation with Trump Friday, which he described as a “heartfelt phone call” with a “friend.”

“He seemed like a heavyweight champion who is behind in points leading into the final round, but determined to fight on, knowing all the refs have scored the fight for the other guy,” Rivera said on Twitter. “Still, he’s going to answer the final bell, looking for the knockout he knows is a longshot.”

RIvera also said Trump called himself “a ‘realist’ who will do the ‘right thing.’ But he wants to see “what states do in terms of certification.’ Rivera said the president “sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished.”

Rivera has on multiple occasions taken to Twitter to offer his own thoughts on news issues, sometimes drawing pushback from followers. He has in the past, for example, advocated for bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. More recently, he told followers he thought President Trump should “say goodbye with grace & dignity.”

He has been with Fox News since 2001, which he joined after working at CNBC. He has also served as the host of a daytime program and a radio show. Fox News Channel in September ran a one-hour special celebrating his career — with remarks from President Trump.