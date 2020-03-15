Celebrities Implore People to Stay Home to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

As countries including France, Spain and Italy continue to tighten quarantine measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, things are moving a bit more slowly in the United States and Canada.

Amid reports of full restaurants and bars, celebrities including George Takei, Kumail Nanjiani, Jeffrey Wright, Padma Lakshi and Debra Messing became frustrated with the slow pace and asked followers to stop going out for anything except essentials. Social media campaigns including #StaytheFHome, #flattenthecurve, #stayhomesavelives and #shutdownnyc are attempting to spread the word about minimizing social contact.

China and other Asian countries were able to put strict lockdowns on their citizens to contain the virus, and all indications are that the measures are starting to show results as the number of cases starts to level off in China.

But despite President Donald Trump declaring a state of emergency on Friday and many large cities enacting bans on large gatherings, most restaurants and movie theaters remain open as the number of cases continues to grow in the U.S. A lack of clear direction from the government, hesitancy to cut off millions of peoples’ incomes and uneven levels of urgency among Americans has made the idea of a nationwide quarantine much more difficult to contemplate.

Nanjiani urged followers not to pack restaurants and bars.

I know this is a weird time, & difficult for many ppl who have jobs in the service industry, but consider not packing bars/restaurants right now. This, right now, is what you can do to stem the spread. Hospitals will get overwhelmed in mere weeks. We can #flattenthecurve. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2020

Padma Lakshi asked people to self-quarantine.

We can prevent so many unnecessary deaths by following Italy in self-quarantining and social distancing as much as possible to contain COVID-19. #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/FTtB1ZaVHu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 15, 2020

Takei begged followers, “Stay home.”

This video is chilling. You'll understand what you're looking at, even if you don't speak Italian. Please everyone. Help us prevent this in American cities. Stay home. #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/pdXDBGzhj0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2020

Here are more notable figures who are calling for staying home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Just takes 20 seconds to save your life and the lives of love ones and people you don’t know! #20seconds #StayHomeSaveLives show me your videos washing your hands! pic.twitter.com/PLQTBQk7Md — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 15, 2020

FYI. Paris Wednesday evening was TEEMING with people as though business as usual. ALL bars, restaurants, clubs etc in France shut down as of last night. #ShutDownNYC? Hell yes. https://t.co/vLjIhWqYnm — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 15, 2020

Tim Federle, creator of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” called on mayors to limit non-essential spaces.

Mayors across America, be heroes and please close nonessential spaces…like, now. #FlattenTheCurve — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) March 15, 2020

Debra Messing shared a sobering thread from attorney and pulmonary embolism survivor Susan Henessey with the hashtag #socialdistancing.

PLEASE READ THIS THREAD I’d you are not taking #SocialDistancing seriously. https://t.co/idGgRKlDFv — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 15, 2020