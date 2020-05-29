Former Minnesota Police Officer Charged With Murder in Death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video using his knee to pin down George Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who made the Friday announcement at a brief news conference, said he did not have information about the charges, or about the status of three other officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s arrest.
Chauvin was captured on video May 2 pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd later died.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a separate news conference earlier Friday that the unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul this week is the result of “generations of pain, of anguish” over racism in policing.
“Their voices went unheard, and now generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world,” Walz said. “And the world is watching.”
Protesters have demanded that four now-fired officers be arrested in the case. Chauvin is the first to be taken into custody.
More to come…