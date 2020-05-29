Former Minnesota Police Officer Charged With Murder in Death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video using his knee to pin down George Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who made the Friday announcement at a brief news conference, said he did not have information about the charges, or about the status of three other officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s arrest.

Chauvin was captured on video May 2 pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd later died.