Protests Continue Nationwide After Death of George Floyd

Protesters took to the streets Friday in Los Angeles, New York City, San Jose, Atlanta, D.C. and other major hubs across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

In Atlanta, the protest began peacefully but took a destructive turn, as demonstrators smashed the doors of CNN headquarters, sprayed graffiti on the television news building and set a police cruiser on fire, according to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. The news outlet’s live feed also shows protesters picking up a barricade in what appeared to be an attempt to hit a police car.

Earlier Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and a CNN camera crew was arrested live on air as they were covering the unrest in Minneapolis, where protests have continued for four days.

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Los Angeles protesters have been seen marching downtown, chanting “I can’t breathe,” according to video captured by the Los Angeles Times’ Kelcie Pegher. In San Jose, protesters blocked the 101 highway, according to video from NBC Bay Area.

The demonstrations mark the fourth night of protests. Unrest across the nation has swelled after video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin using his knee to pin down Floyd, a black man, on his neck. Floyd later died. Chauvin, was on Friday arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Protest over death of George Floyd continues to block southbound Hwy. 101 in San Jose. https://t.co/uF1QkYjLDW pic.twitter.com/NpWtVALshH — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 29, 2020