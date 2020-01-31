Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Sets Podcast Pact With iHeartMedia

Geoffrey Zakarian, a chef and restaurateur who is regular on Food Network, has set a podcast pact with iHeartMedia.

Zakarian’s Corner Table Entertainment banner will produce a podcast featuring Zakarian interviewing “best in class” notables from various sectors with a focus on the elements of success. Zakarian plans to record the first batch of episodes for the untitled podcast during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February.

“From business titans and chefs to athletes and entertainers, the audience will hear directly from my guests as to what it takes to climb and stay at the top of their fields,” Zakarian said. “Each episode will provide knowledge and advice that listeners can use to improve their lives. I can’t wait to dive in and see how these outliers fuel their careers to operate at peak performance.”

Zakarian previously hosted the SiriusXM series “Food Talk,” which featured conversations with a host of culinary stars and celebrities including Martha Stewart, Neil Patrick Harris, Rachael Ray, Al Roker, Katie Lee and Bobby Flay. The untitled podcast is set to air across more than 100 iHeartMedia radio stations in the U.S.

“We can’t wait for listeners to become part of the conversations we’re cooking up this year with Geoffrey on this new iHeartRadio podcast,” said Christopher Hassiotis, exec producer of Food and Travel shows for the iHeartPodcast Network. “GZ’s such an amazing talent in the kitchen, onscreen and certainly behind the mic, too. Anyone who wants to know more about how food fuels their lives and daily routines will find a lot to love.”

Zakarian launched Corner Table Entertainment with partner Jaret Keller in early 2017. The company is focused on producing unscripted food- and lifestyle-related shows.

“We are thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia and create dynamic content for listeners around the world. Geoffrey is simply a master in the art of conversation,” Keller said.

Zakarian earned the title “Iron Chef” after his victory on the cooking competition series. At present he co-hosts Food Network’s daytime series “The Kitchen” and is a regular judge on “Chopped.”

Zakarian gained fame in the 1980s and ’90s through his work at such New York restaurants as Le Cirque, 21Club and Patroon. He opened his first restaurant, Town, in 2001. His list of properties today includes multiple outposts in New York, Beverly Hills and Florida as well as a partnership with Norwegian Cruise Lines. He was named culinary director of New York’s famed Plaza Hotel in 2013. He’s also penned top-selling cookbooks and has a retail line of kitchen products dubbed Pro for Home.