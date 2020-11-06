‘Gentleman Jack’ Begins Season 2 Production Under COVID-19 Guidelines

“Gentleman Jack” will be back on our screens in the not too distant future.

The BBC and HBO historical drama has officially begun production on season 2 in the U.K. under local COVID-19 guidelines. Suranne Jones is set to reprise her role as Anne Lister, with Sophie Rundle returning as her new wife Ann Walker.

News of the show’s return to set comes over a year-and-a-half after it was renewed for a second outing. Season 2 will once again use the real diaries of Anne Lister as a main source.

It will be set in Yorkshire in the year 1834, and follow Anne and Ann as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

“I’m more thrilled than I’ve ever been about anything that we’re returning with a new season of ‘Gentleman Jack.’ We’ve had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first season, and I can’t wait to show them what we’ve come up with this time. Their excitement for the show has been a joy, and an inspiration,” said series creator and executive producer Sally Wainwright. “I’ve been in a little bit of heaven once again spending so much time deep in Anne’s diaries as I’ve written the scripts, and can’t wait to see the fabulous, joyous magic and detail that Suranne and Sophie will bring to it all. As ever it’s been a real pleasure working with Faith and the super cool team at Lookout Point, and our wonderful supportive teams at the BBC and HBO. I’m so excited and happy for this season, I hope people love it as much as they did the first.”

Also back for season 2 are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. They are joined by returning series regulars Lydia Leonard, Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.

Joanna Scanlan (“The Thick of It”) is joining season 2 in the role of Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

“I’m so happy to be back in beautiful Yorkshire, back with my favorite team, back with Sophie and this amazing cast and of course I’m so honored to be returning as Anne Lister. Sally’s scripts are detailed and wonderfully human as ever,” said Suranne Jones.

“Gentleman Jack” is executive produced by Wainwright, Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving. Producers include Phil Collinson and Stella Merz, while Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien serve as directors. The new season will be produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One. Season one is currently available to stream on HBO Max.