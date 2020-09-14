Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padelecki’s Late Wife in CW’s ‘Walker’

The CW’s upcoming “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot is keeping things in the family.

Genevieve Padalecki has been cast to star opposite her husband Jared Padalecki in a role which may not require much research: his wife.

The series sees Jared Padalecki play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner — one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history — while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Genevieve Padalecki will play Emily, Cordell’s late wife who is described as strong, capable and generous. Emily will appear in flashback sequences, which will show her to be a grounded and authentic hero in the Walker family.

Cordell’s new partner will be played by Lindsey Morgan, whose casting was exclusively reported by Variety back in February.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce “Walker.” Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Television Studios is the studio behind “Waler.”

The show is one of two that CW has ordered straight-to-series for this coming season. CW is also prepping “Superman & Lois,” with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch attached to play the legendary super couple.

This won’t be the first time that Genevieve and Jared Padalecki will share the screen, as the duo starred opposite each other in multiple episodes of “Supernatural” between 2008 and 2009. Genevieve Padalecki’s other credits include the ABC sci-fi drama “FlashForward,” which ran for a single season ending in 2010.

Deadline first reported the casting news.