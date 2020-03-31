×

‘General Hospital’ Shifts to Four Days a Week Amid Coronavirus Shuffle

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ron Tom/ABC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5878922e)Jason Thompson, Jason CookGeneral Hospital - 1999ABC-TVUSATelevision
CREDIT: Ron Tom/ABC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutter

Iconic daytime medical drama “General Hospital” is being forced to switch up its schedule, joining a growing list of shows which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC has announced that the show will now air four episodes per week, Monday through Thursday, instead of its usual five. Starting this Friday April 3, the network will air “Flashback Friday” editions, or reruns, of “General Hospital” in the place of original episodes.

Each “Flashback” episode will feature an introduction from a “General Hospital” star. This week’s episode, the 56th anniversary special which aired in April 2019 and featured a tribute to the hospital’s past, present and future, will be introduced by Laura Wright.

“General hospital” premiered on ABC almost exactly 57 years ago. The anniversary on April 1 will continue its run as both the longest-running American soap currently in production, and the longest-running scripted TV drama currently in production.

The series has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.

More to come…

More TV

  • Black AF Netflix

    Everything Coming to Netflix in April

    As everyone continues to self-quarantine and practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no better “at-home” activity than catching up on all the new films and shows streaming on Netflix this April. A number of new series are set to premiere on the streaming platform, including “Never Have I Ever,” “#BlackAf,” “OuterBanks,” “The [...]

  • Christopher Meloni Elliot Stabler Law and

    Elliot Stabler 'Law & Order: SVU' Spinoff With Christopher Meloni Set at NBC

    Christopher Meloni is bringing his “Law & Order: SVU” character back to television. Variety has confirmed with sources that Meloni will return as Elliot Stabler in a new NBC series that hails from “Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf. The show has received a 13-episode order at the broadcaster. The show will reportedly follow Stabler as [...]

  • New Orleans Saints running back Latavius

    CBS, NBC Nab New NFL Wild-Card Games in Expanded Season

    The NFL will be seen by a wider crowd – including kids – after the league struck deals with CBS and NBC to show new Wild Card games to audiences via such outlets as Telemundo and Nickelodeon. The NFL’s various teams approved the expansion of the game’s post-season, a move that had previously been set [...]

  • HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

    'How To Get Away With Murder' Team Reflects on Road to Series Finale

    Viola Davis never wanted to be a TV character, but for the last six years much of her professional life has been devoted to being just that — the brilliant but often intimidating Annalise Keating on ABC and Shondaland’s “How To Get Away With Murder.” Now, the show is wrapping up its six-season run with [...]

  • I Know This Much Is True

    HBO Moves Mark Ruffalo Limited Series 'I Know This Much Is True' to May

    HBO has shifted the premiere date of the Mark Ruffalo-led limited series “I Know This Much Is True.” The six-episode series will now debut May 10. It was originally set to begin airing on April 27. The show moves into the date previously reserved for the limited series “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman. HBO announced [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Video Streaming to TVs Soared 85% in U.S. in First Three Weeks of March, Nielsen Says

    During the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are staying home — and, as you would expect, they’re streaming more than ever. U.S. consumers’ viewing of streaming has continued to increase through March. Over the first three weeks of March 2020, the total estimated number of minutes streamed to the TV was 400 billion, up 85% compared with [...]

  • The Nanny Zoom Chat Quarantine

    'The Nanny' Original Cast to Reunite For Virtual Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nanny Fine, Maxwell Sheffield and the rest of the gang are getting back together on April 6 — but not in the way you might think. “The Nanny” creator and star Fran Drescher teased on her Twitter page last week, in response to a fan who wanted to watch the popular ’90s sitcom online, that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad