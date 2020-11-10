Geena Davis’ Educational Series ‘Mission Unstoppable’ Returns to CBS For Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mission Unstoppable,” the weekend CBS educational/informational series from Litton Entertainment, has been picked up for a second season. The show, from executive producer Geena Davis and hosted by Miranda Cosgrove (who also serves as an EP), returns with new episodes in January.

The series is part of Litton’s “The CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic” Saturday morning programming block. The show centers on diverse female STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) professionals as role models.

New to the show as a correspondent is Fig O’Reilly, a “NASA Datanaut” and Miss Universe Ireland 2019. She joins returning correspondents Erica Hernandez and Nabeel Muscatwalla.

“Unique intersectional female characters in entertainment and media are essential to challenging negative stereotypes and inspiring girls to pursue their dreams,” Davis said. “Girls need to see positive role models on and off the screen, and as I always say, ‘If they can see it, they can be it.’ ‘Mission Unstoppable’ strives to empower young women and showcases the many ways they can impact the world through careers in STEM.”

“Mission Unstoppable” received two 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, including outstanding entertainment/educational series. The show features Cosgrove and correspondents interacting with women in science and technology, including roboticists, zoologists, engineers, astronauts, physicists, mathematicians, archaeologists, astrophysicists, mechanical engineers, codebreakers and oceanographers.

“Mission Unstoppable” has also launched the new campaign “#STEMLife” on its social channels to spotlight more than 30 diverse women in STEM.

Anna Wenger (“Billy on The Street,” “Between Two Ferns”) returns as showrunner. Litton Entertainment produces “Mission Unstoppable” with If/Then, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.