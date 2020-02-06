×

Gayle King Takes CBS News to Task for Digital Clip of Lisa Leslie Interview

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gayle King Power of Women 2017
CREDIT: Marco Grob for Variety

CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King took to Twitter to complain about the way CBS News excerpted her recent interview with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about basketball great Kobe Bryant – a rare display of a major news personality visibly at odds with their network over editorial judgement.

In a two-part video posted to Twitter Thursday, King told followers she was “advised to say nothing,” but that wasn’t “good enough” after a snippet of an interview in which King asked Leslie her thoughts about accusations in 2003 that Bryant had raped a woman. A criminal case against Bryant was dropped on Sept. 1, 2004, after the accuser declined to testify. In August of that year, the woman filed a civil lawsuit, which was settled out of court on March 2, 2005. People who saw the clip were led to believe King had asked only about Bryant’s legal woes.

“If I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry,” King said. “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring,” she said.

King is dealing with a phenomenon that rattles many TV-news anchors, who often come under intense social-media scrutiny for clips of longer exchanges or segments that last just seconds on social-media outlets. They are then subject to angry remarks and backlash, even though the people who are commenting have not seen their work in full.

More to come…

 

 

More TV

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    Gayle King Takes CBS News to Task for Digital Clip of Lisa Leslie Interview

    “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King took to Twitter to complain about the way CBS News excerpted her recent interview with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about basketball great Kobe Bryant – a rare display of a major news personality visibly at odds with their network over editorial judgement. In a two-part video posted to [...]

  • ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of

    ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

    ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom [...]

  • FOR LIFE – The creative team

    'For Life' Stars and Producers Hail ABC Drama as 'The Right Show at the Right Time'

    Van Jones gave the crowd an assignment at the end of Wednesday night’s premiere of the ABC drama series “For Life” at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. “This show cannot fail,” Jones, the activist and CNN host and commentator, said after moderating panel with stars and producers of the show that revolves around the theme [...]

  • Save Me Too

    Sky Heralds On-Screen Diversity Success But Needs More BAME Writers

    U.K. pay-TV broadcaster Sky says its efforts to improve diversity on screen are paying off, but that it has more to do to improve the representation of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) writers. In the 12 months to the end of September 2019, BAME representation on screen was 31%, ahead of Sky’s published target [...]

  • A Winter's Tale

    BBC Signs Up for Shaun the Sheep's 'Winter's Tale'

    BBC One has signed up for a half-hour Christmas special of “Shaun the Sheep” from stop-motion animation specialists Aardman. “A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep” (w/t) sees Shaun’s seasonal excitement turn to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to the disappearance of his cousin Timmy. Originally [...]

  • House of Magic

    'Presto! School of Magic' Ordered by French TV Network M6, Canal Plus

    French TV networks M6 and Canal Plus have boarded “Presto! School of Magic,” an animated comedy series produced by TeamTo and based on the popular film delivered by N’Wave Studio. TeamTo is producing the series with Belgian banners Panache and La Compagnie Cinématographique. “Presto! School of Magic” features a band of talented and curious kids who dream [...]

  • A Bit of a Stretch

    'Alex Rider' Producer Eleventh Hour Options Prison Memoir 'A Bit of a Stretch'

    Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films has optioned documentary maker Chris Atkins’s prison diaries “A Bit of a Stretch.” The book covers Atkins’s time in notorious U.K. prison HMP Wandsworth – one of Europe’s oldest and largest prisons – where he served a five-year sentence for a tax scheme related to funding one of his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad