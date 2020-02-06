Gayle King Takes CBS News to Task for Digital Clip of Lisa Leslie Interview

“CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King took to Twitter to complain about the way CBS News excerpted her recent interview with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about basketball great Kobe Bryant – a rare display of a major news personality visibly at odds with their network over editorial judgement.

In a two-part video posted to Twitter Thursday, King told followers she was “advised to say nothing,” but that wasn’t “good enough” after a snippet of an interview in which King asked Leslie her thoughts about accusations in 2003 that Bryant had raped a woman. A criminal case against Bryant was dropped on Sept. 1, 2004, after the accuser declined to testify. In August of that year, the woman filed a civil lawsuit, which was settled out of court on March 2, 2005. People who saw the clip were led to believe King had asked only about Bryant’s legal woes.

“If I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry,” King said. “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring,” she said.

King is dealing with a phenomenon that rattles many TV-news anchors, who often come under intense social-media scrutiny for clips of longer exchanges or segments that last just seconds on social-media outlets. They are then subject to angry remarks and backlash, even though the people who are commenting have not seen their work in full.

More to come…