‘The Real’ Adds Garcelle Beauvais as Newest Co-Host (EXCLUSIVE)

Garcelle Beauvais has been named the newest co-host of “The Real,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Beauvais is joining the syndicated talk show, following the departure of Tamera Mowry-Housley, who announced earlier this summer that she had decided to exit the show after six seasons.

The seventh season of “The Real” kicks off on Sept. 21. The panel will feature Beauvais, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,'” Beauvais said. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'”

Beauvais became the first Black cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when she joined the Bravo show in 2020. The actress and model is perhaps best known for her stints on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “NYPD Blue.” Recently, she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the CBS All Access series “Tell Me a Story.” She will appear in the upcoming sequel “Coming 2 America,” after appearing in the original 1988 film with Eddie Murphy.

“The Real” launched in 2013 with Mowry-Housley, Love, Mai, Houghton and Tamar Braxton, who left the daytime show in 2016. Actress and comedian Amanda Seales was a co-host briefly, joining the show earlier this year in January, before departing this past June.

“The Real” is a rare success story for the syndicated market, which has not seen many new hits emerge over the past decade. The daytime series — which showcases a panel of women offering diverse perspectives on hot topics, hot-button issues, beauty, fashion, relationships and their personal lives — started with a test run on the Fox stations in the summer of 2013, before launching into national syndication in fall 2014.

Beauvais has previously worked with the Fox stations, co-hosting the syndicated entertainment show “Hollywood Today Live” in 2016. She is not the first “Housewives” star to pull double duty on the Bravo franchise and a syndicated series on the Fox stations, as “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Porsha Williams is part of “Dish Nation.”

Like all other daytime talk shows that were impacted by the industry-wide production shutdown, “The Real” began to film remote shows during the coronavirus pandemic, and the upcoming season will continue in the same virtual format when the show returns.

“We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table,” says executive producer Rachel Miskowiec. “Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin.”

“The Real,” which is produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, has won two NAACP Image Awards and the Daytime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding entertainment talk show hosts. The series has been renewed through Season 8.

