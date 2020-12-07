‘Game of Thrones’ Writer-Producer Bryan Cogman Inks New Overall Deal With eOne

“Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings” writer-producer Bryan Cogman has struck a multiyear overall deal with Entertainment One, which follows his most recent overall at Amazon Studios.

Under the terms of the agreement, he is set to develop scripted television and new media projects for eOne. First up on his slate is a contemporary series based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Yojimbo,” to be produced by Mark Gordon under the latter’s deal with eOne.

“I’m delighted and honored to call eOne my new home and very excited to work with Michael and his terrific team,” said Cogman. “eOne’s global reach and its dynamic, wide-ranging library of IP make it a truly exciting place to tell stories. And the opportunity to reimagine ‘Yojimbo’ with Mark is nothing less than a dream come true.”

Cogman is currently a consulting producer on Amazon Studios’ “Lord of the Rings” TV series, and penned the script for Disney’s live-action remake of “The Sword in the Stone.”

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Bryan again and tap into his exceptional vision and ability to create must-see, premium content for an award-winning series. This will be especially important as we continue to elevate eOne’s overall domestic and international slate and take on Hasbro’s rich IP portfolio,” said Michael Lombardo, president of global television at eOne.

