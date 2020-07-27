TV Ratings: Game Show Replays Lead ABC to Sunday Win

ABC was the overall network winner on a rerun-heavy, deathly quiet Sunday night.

The Disney-owned network averaged a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 across the night, with a “Family Feud” replay scoring highest at a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million total viewers. Either side of it, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Press Your Luck” both delivered a 0.5 rating. The former drew just over 4 million viewers, the latter 3.1 million. “Match Game” rounded things off with a 0.3 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS tied for second place in the network charts, thanks mainly to a new edition of “60 Minutes,” which came in at a 0.4 rating and 6.5 million viewers. Replays of “Tough As Nails” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” didn’t nail down big numbers, both scoring a 0.2 rating and around 2.2 million viewers a piece. An “NCIS: New Orleans” rerun faired a little better in the 10 p.m. slot, managing a 0.3 rating and 2.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC was the other network in that tie for second, with “Cannonball” leading off at a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers. “Titan Games” followed with a 0.2 and 1.2 million, while an “America’s Got Talent” rerun scored a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers.

Fox aired reruns of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, with “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all coming in at a 0.3 rating. Peter Griffin and co. drew 917,000 viewers, followed by the Springfield residents with 814,000, and the Belcher family with 713,000. A “Bless the Harts” replay scored a 0.2 rating and 621,000 viewers.

Univision and Telemundo both averaged a 0.2 rating across the night, tying with Fox and finishing ahead of CW.

Speaking of CW, the network kicked off its Sunday night with a “Stargirl” replay, which scored a 0.1 rating and 395,000 viewers, followed by a rerun of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” with a 0.1 and 468,000 viewers.