TV Ratings: ‘Game On!’ Finale Goes Low, ‘United We Fall’ Remains Steady

“Game On!” aired its season 1 finale on Wednesday night to unspectacular numbers, as “United We Fall” remained steady on ABC.

The CBS panel show, which is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, scored a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 2.3 million total viewers with its finale. That’s almost exactly even on the penultimate episode, and represents a tie for its lowest numbers in both metrics. Earlier on, “Tough As Nails” kept on hammering away with a 0.4 rating and 3.5 million viewers, making it even week-to-week. The Eye rounded things off with a “SEAL Team” replay, which delivered a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million viewers.

The Will Sasso and Christina Vidal comedy “United We Fall” aired its third episode to a 0.5 rating and 3.7 million pairs of eyeballs, the same scores as for episode 2. Later on, a new episode of the finale season of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” also came in even at a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million total viewers. Replays of “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” sandwiched the two original episodes with a 0.4 rating and around 2.1 million viewers each. An “American Housewife” rerun scored a 0.3 and 1.7 million viewers.

Univision was the top broadcast network on the night, averaging a 0.5 rating. “Te Doy La Vida” scored a 0.6, followed by “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos,” both scoring a 0.5.

Over on Fox, a new episode of “Ultimate Tag” came in even at a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. A “Masterchef” replay preceded it with a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers.

NBC once again aired reruns of its three “Chicago” dramas, all of which scored a 0.4 rating. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” both drew 3.6 million viewers, while “Chicago P.D.” scored 3.8 million.

On the CW, a replay of “The 100” scored a 0.1 rating and 484,000 viewers, while “Bulletproof” failed to register even a 0.1 for the first time, drawing only 288,000 viewers.