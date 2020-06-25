TV Ratings: ‘Game On!’ Drops to Lowest Season 1 Numbers

“Game On!,” CBS’ new game show hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and featuring tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski as team captains, dropped to its lowest rating and total viewership so far in its freshman season campaign.

On Wednesday night, the game show scored a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just over 3 million total viewers. That represents a 33% in the former metric and an 8% drop in the latter. The show had been hovering around the 0.6 rating mark earlier in the season. Afterwards, CBS aired reruns of “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.,” both of which scored a 0.3 rating and around 2.3 million viewers each.

Over on ABC, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” put up its fifth 0.3 rating in five episodes, drawing 1.6 million viewers in the process (a slight increase from last week). A replay of “Taking the Stage” kicked off the night with a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million viewers.

Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” tagged in at a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million viewers, exactly even on last episode in both metrics. In the 8 p.m. time slot, a “Masterchef” replay cooked up a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers.

Meanwhile “The 100” dipped to a 0.1 rating and 590,000 viewers, a series low for the show which is in its seventh and final season. “Bulletproof” followed that up also with a 0.1 and 344,000 viewers, even on last week.

Finally on NBC, replays of the network’s three “Chicago” dramas all scored a 0.4 rating. “Chicago Med” drew the largest audience with 3.9 million viewers, followed by “Chicago P.D.” with 3.7 million and “Chicago Fire” with 3.6 million.