‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jack Gleeson to Make TV Return With BBC Comedy

Jack Gleeson, who is known to most as the despicable King Joffrey from “Game of Thrones,” is set to make his return to television after a six-year break.

Gleeson has been announced among the cast members for “Out of Her Mind,” a BBC comedy from comedian Sara Pascoe which has Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on board as executive producers. News of Gleeson’s casting comes after he had previously hinted that he might give up acting as a career.

The series explores explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them both. Per a description of the show, it will look to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.

“‘Out Of Her Mind’ is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited,” said Pascoe.

“The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”

Gleeson’s large screen credits include a cameo in “Batman Begins,” while on the TV front his four-season run as Joffrey, which ended in spectacularly poisonous fashion, is his only credit.

Joining him in the new comedy will be Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Cian Barry.

“Out Of Her Mind” is a Stolen Picture and Mouse The Dog co-production for BBC Two. Executive producers on the series are Pascoe, Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley for Stolen Picture. Catherine Gosling Fuller will produce, with the Blaine Brothers in position to direct.

The series will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television.