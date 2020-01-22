‘Game of Thrones’ Sweeps Parrot Analytics’ 2nd Global TV Demand Awards

MIAMI — “I must check it out. I’ve been hearing a lot about the show,” host Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”) joked at Parrot Analytics’ 2nd Global TV Demand Awards as “Game of Thrones” swept two of its biggest plaudits: Most In-Demand TV Series in the World, along with Most In-Demand Drama Series. The awards ceremony took place Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, at the NATPE conference in Miami.

The other top kudo, for comedy series, went to “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Game of Thrones’” double whammy would be seen as many as a shoo-in, given that Parrot Analytics’ takes into consideration not only video viewing but viewer engagement across multiple platforms: Social media, peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms.

The most engaging highpoint of the 2nd Global TV Demand Awards which respond to the revolution in TV consumption and the global reach of TV shows, was sparked, however, by a show that bowed on Sept. 22, 1994.

“Our show before had been cancelled after just six episodes, so our aim was not to get cancelled after six, and now we’re here. The words ‘No one told you life was going to be this way’ have never been truer,” sad David Crane, accepting a specialGlobal Iconic Demand Award presented by Meredith Vieria (“25 Words or Less,” “The View,” “Today”) on behalf of himself and Marta Kauffman, co-creators of “Friends.”

The remarkable present-day phenomenon of “Friends” was made clear by a graph of in-demand expressions of the five finalists for comedy series showing that “Friends” came near to beating “The Big Bang Theory” last year.

With “Stranger Things” Season 3 already proclaimed by Netflix in its third quarter results last October as its most-watched season to date, with 64 million household accounts watching it over its first month of release – though new accounting mercy makes a comparison with “The Witcher” difficult – “Stranger Things” Season 3 won Most In-Demand Digital Original, while Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” took home the Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2019.

Presenters at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards included actors Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”), Esai Morales (“Titans”), Hailie Sahar (“Pose”), Jerry Springer (“Judge Jerry”) and Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”).

Given it was powered by an analytics company, even an awards ceremony, threw up continual cause for reflection. Kressley himself remarked about the variety of comedy finalists: Single camera, multi-camera, even a one-shoe show.

Emily Swallow observed that in an age of see it when and where you want TV, appointment TV had lost much of its meaning, but that “GOT” managed t become an appointment TV show.

Best Latin American TV export went not to a streaming platform original but to Televisa’s tradition and long-running, but highly popular “La Rosa De Guadalupe.”

“Parrot Analytics owns the world’s largest first-party content consumption and audience demand dataset, enabling the company to award the most comprehensive global ‘people’s choice award’ ever given to a TV show,” Rebekah Zabarsky, director of marketing, Parrot Analytics, and executive producer of the Global TV demand awards said on stage Tuesday.

Given the huge volume of production of TV shows, the need for such filters seems obvious.

Parrot Analytics’ 2nd Global TV Demand Awards

And the winners are:

Most In-Demand TV Show in the World:

“Game of Thrones”

Most In-Demand Digital Original in the World:

“Stranger Things”

Most In-Demand Drama Series in the World:

“Game of Thrones”

Most In-Demand Comedy Series in the World:

“The Big Bang Theory”

Most In-Demand Documentary Series in the World:

“Planet Earth”

Most In-Demand Variety Series in the World:

“The Daily Show”

Most In-Demand Reality Series in the World:

“The Voice”

Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World:

“The Mandalorian”

Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World:

“ The Flash”

Most In-Demand Export from Latin America:

“La Rosa De Guadalupe”

Most In-Demand Export from Asia:

“One Punch Man”

Most In-Demand Export from Europe:

“Peaky Blinders”