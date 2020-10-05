‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House of the Dragon’ Casts Paddy Considine

The “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” at HBO has found its first cast member — English actor Paddy Considine.

Variety has learned that Considine has signed on to star in the series in the role of King Viserys I, who chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Fans of the lore created by George R.R. Martin will recall that Viserys I ruled over Westeros around 100 years after Aegon’s Conquest. His children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, would ultimately fight a civil war over his throne that became known as the Dance of Dragons.

Considine is no stranger to HBO audiences, having recently starred in “The Outsider” and currently starring in “The Third Day” at the premium cabler. His other TV roles include “Peaky Blinders,” “Informer,” and “The Suspicions of Mr Whicher.” On the film side, his roles include “Hot Fuzz,” “The Death of Stalin,” “Cinderella Man,” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.” He also wrote and directed the feature “Tyrannosaur” and wrote, directed, and starred in the feature “Journeyman.”

He is repped by Independent Talent Group and Range Media Partners.

“House of the Dragon” is set a few hundred years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen. It is expected to air sometime in 2022.

HBO has given the show a 10-episode order, with casting having begun over the summer. Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, with the show having been based on Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Sara Lee Hess will also serve as writer and executive producer. Sapochnik will also direct the pilot and additional episodes. He previously directed six episodes of “Game of Thrones,” including “Hardhome,” “Battle of the Bastards,” and “Winds of Winter.”

HBO previously scrapped a “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts. That series would have taken place thousands of years before the events of the flagship series during The Long Night. It was one of several “Game of Thrones”-related projects that were put into development at HBO prior to the end of the original series. At this time, none of the other projects are believed to be moving forward either.