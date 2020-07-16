Galyn Görg, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Actor, Dies at 55

Galyn Görg, known for her roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “RoboCop 2,” died on Tuesday. She was 55.

According to a Facebook post made by her sister, Tagi Görg, the actor died Tuesday morning. Görg had been dealing with cancer.

“Soar high with the birds and dance with the angels beautiful shining starlight,” the post read. “Your beauty, grace, love and light will radiate with us forever. You have been a glorious miracle of greatness. I love you forever.”

Görg spent her final days in Hawaii, where she was being treated. A family spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to TODAY and said Görg decided to keep the diagnosis quiet, preferring to fight cancer in private.

“Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last nine months, but remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii,” the statement. “She loved the ocean and was a dancer as well as a talented actress.”

The Los Angeles native, born July 15, 1964, did theater at a young age and also earned dance scholarships at Dupree Dance Academy and The Professional Dancer’s Society. She learned ballet in Oahu, Hawaii, and said her first introduction to dance came when she took a West African dance class while living in Hawaii.

She eventually went on to have a successful film and television career. Her most recent project, “Teller’s Camp,” is currently in post-production and slated for a 2021 release.

In 1990, Görg appeared on the second season of “Twin Peaks,” where she played Nancy O’Reilly. The same year, she hit the big screen in “RoboCop 2,” which garnered more than $45 million at the box office. She later played a recurring role on “M.A.N.T.I.S.,” the first primetime show to feature an African American superhero. In 1996, she played Helena on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” opposite star Will Smith.

Görg also enjoyed traveling and said she gained inspiration through nature.

“Working in the entertainment field has afforded me the opportunity to travel around the world and experience and meet so many incredible people,” a quote on her website states. “I am truly grateful.”

On a now-closed GoFundMe page for funerary expenses, the family stated that Görg’s cancer diagnosis came as a shock.

“We want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness and compassion,” the post stated. “Mahalos.”