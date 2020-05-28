Gal Gadot, Sarah Treem’s Hedy Lamarr Series Moves to Apple From Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

The Gal Gadot-led series about film legend Hedy Lamarr is on the move. Variety has learned exclusively that the project is now set up at Apple with a straight-to-series order after having previously been in the works at Showtime.

The eight-episode series hails from writer and executive producer Sarah Treem, who previously served as co-creator and showrunner on Showtime’s “The Affair.” Gadot is attached to star and executive produce. Warren Littlefield and Katie Robbins will also executive produce. Gadot and her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano will executive produce under their Pilot Wave banner. Adam Haggiag and Alexandra Dean will serve as co-producers, with Hedy Lamarr’s children Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca consulting on the series. Endeavor Content will produce.

According to multiple sources, the decision to move the series to Apple was at least partially the result of the relationship between Treem and Showtime deteriorating following Ruth Wilson’s exit from “The Affair.” In December 2019, Wilson accused Treem of creating a hostile work environment on the set of the Golden Globe-winning show, which Treem forcefully denied. Treem recently moved to Fox 21 Television Studios with an overall deal in November.

“Hedy Lamarr” will follow the true story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Lamarr’s escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. The show will also go into Lamarr’s life as an inventor, including one invention that became the basis for spread spectrum technology used today.

The notion for the historical drama originated with Gadot and Varsano, who then partnered with Littlefield and Treem.

The show fits well with the Apple’s streaming brand thus far, which has focused on premium series headlined by major stars. Other current Apple shows include “Defending Jacob” starring Chris Evans, “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and “Dickinson” starring Hailee Steinfeld.

Gadot was a model and former Miss Israel before she got into acting, making her debut in 2009’s “Fast & Furious.” She is best known for her portrayal of the DC superhero Wonder Woman. She first played the iconic character in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” before starring in the self-titled “Wonder Woman” film. The latter movie went on to gross over $820 million worldwide. She played the character again in “Justice League” and in the upcoming sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.”