FX Renews ‘American Horror Story’ Through Season 13

“American Horror Story” has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the franchise to Season 13, FX announced Thursday.

“Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said John Landgraf, chairman, FX Prods. and FX Networks. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. ‘American Horror Story’ has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker; the writers; directors; cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of ‘American Horror Story.’”

The most recent installment of “American Horror Story” was subtitled “1984” and took place at a campground that became a murder ground. It ran for nine episodes during the fall of 2019 and averaged 2.85 million total live viewers.

Although “American Horror Story” is categorized as an anthology series that explores a different horror theme for each installment, the eighth installment, “Apocalypse,” did temporarily reclassify the show as a drama series when it came to awards season due to the fact that it returned to characters and settings from previous seasons.

The franchise kicked off in 2011 with the “Murder House” installment. Throughout its nine installments thus far, “American Horror Story” has averaged almost 10 million total viewers per episode across linear and non-linear platforms. The series hit its 100th episode milestone during the “1984” installment. Across all of these installments, “American Horror Story” has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards, winning 16 trophies at the various Creative Arts and Primetime ceremonies over the last eight years. It has also been nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards and two WGA Awards. The second installment, “Asylum,” earned an AFI TV Program of the Year honor in 2012.