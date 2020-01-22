×

‘FX on Hulu’ Shows Will Be Counted as FX at the Emmys (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cate Blanchett Mrs. America
CREDIT: FX

Upcoming original series “Devs,” “Mrs. America,” “A Teacher” and “The Old Man” won’t actually air on FX — but the network will still get credit when it comes to Emmy consideration.

The Television Academy has said that all “FX on Hulu” shows — which will air exclusively on Hulu, and not on the linear network — will nonetheless be counted as FX shows, and toward the FX tally, not Hulu’s tally, of nominations and/or wins.

“We have determined that programming for ‘FX on Hulu’ will be considered FX, partly because Hulu doesn’t have any real involvement in the development, creative or marketing of the shows,” a TV Academy spokesperson told Variety.

“Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett as 1970s conservative figure Phyllis Schlafly, and tech thriller “Devs” will bow in the spring, making both Emmy contenders this upcoming season. It’s still unclear whether any of the “FX on Hulu” series will get a secondary run on the linear network.

As programmers begin to migrate their wares from linear to streaming platforms, get ready for more confusion when it comes to who should be credited for what. “FX on Hulu” is a portal on the Hulu service that houses FX series — but if some of those FX series can only be accessed via “FX on Hulu,” should that be considered its own, unique outlet? In this case, the Academy says no.

“This is a place where the industry’s going to have to grow, I think it’s going to have to change,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Variety at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this month. “If you think about it, you now have this weird state of affairs, where you have Amazon, Netflix and Apple, where the platform and the programming brand are the same. … Then you have Disney Plus, which is a platform that has five brands. You have Peacock, which is going to have multiple brands. You have Hulu, that now has two brands.”

But there’s also precedent inside the Television Academy for identifying dual outlets as its own, unique entity. At the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which the North Hollywood-based org also administers, CBS’ owned-and-operated KCBS and KCAL duopoly will be nominated as separate stations in some cases — but KCBS/KCAL will often also be nominated as a joint outlet, including individuals from its combined news department.

Other questions likely to come up this year include the case of National Geographic’s “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” a show that airs exclusively on Nat Geo’s Disney Plus portal — but was developed and marketed through the Nat Geo channel. Per the Academy, since that show has been marketed as a Disney Plus original, its network attribution will be Disney Plus.

NBCUniversal’s decision to run “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on its new Peacock streaming service first, hours before its NBC run, brings up another question: Are those now Peacock shows, and should they be identified as such by the Television Academy?

“The Academy will have to review on a case-by-case basis. In general, what we’ll be looking to see is if the platform is operating more like a network — with say over creative, production or marketing — or is it merely being used a means of distribution by the originating network,” the Academy spokesperson said.

[Photo: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”]

More TV

  • Cate Blanchett Mrs. America

    'FX on Hulu' Shows Will Be Counted as FX at the Emmys (EXCLUSIVE)

    Upcoming original series “Devs,” “Mrs. America,” “A Teacher” and “The Old Man” won’t actually air on FX — but the network will still get credit when it comes to Emmy consideration. The Television Academy has said that all “FX on Hulu” shows — which will air exclusively on Hulu, and not on the linear network [...]

  • Johnny Flynn

    Johnny Flynn Joins Andrew Scott in Showtime Series 'Ripley'

    Johnny Flynn has been cast opposite Andrew Scott in the upcoming Showtime series based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels. Flynn will appear in a series regular role in the eight-episode first season. In “Ripley,” Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to try [...]

  • Bill Abbott

    Crown Media President, CEO Bill Abbott Steps Down

    Bill Abbott is exiting his post as president and CEO of Crown Media, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. The company made the announcement on Wednesday. “After 11 years, Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media is leaving the company,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of [...]

  • 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Trailer

    'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Trailer Shows Epic Finale on Disney Plus

    Nearly 10 years and three networks later, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is finally getting its last season. Disney Plus will premiere the seventh and final season of the animated series on Feb. 21, likely releasing the 12 episodes weekly, similar to what the new streaming service did for “The Mandalorian.” It’s been six years [...]

  • Anjelah Johnson'The Curse of La Llorona'

    HA Comedy Festival Sets Lineup, HBO Max Comedy Special

    The newly launched HA comedy festival backed by WarnerMedia and New Cadence Productions has set its dates, talent lineup and plans for a special to air on HBO Max. The festival, to be held Feb. 21-23 in San Antonio, Texas, is designed as a showcase for Latinx comedians. It’s part of a first-look development pact [...]

  • Alex Cross

    Alex Cross TV Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

    James Patterson’s Alex Cross could soon be coming to the small screen. Variety has learned exclusively that Amazon is currently developing an Alex Cross TV series, based on the novels starring the character written by Patterson. Throughout the book series, Cross works as a detective, FBI agent, and psychologist in Washington D.C. There is no [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad