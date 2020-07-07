FX & Hulu Set New York Times Documentary Series, First Episode to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

FX and Hulu have partnered to launch the documentary series “The New York Times Presents.”

The show hails from the team behind FX’s “The Weekly.” The new show will present standalone documentaries on major stories via the journalists at the New York Times.

“The New York Times Presents” will feature 10 individual documentaries that will air on FX and on Hulu on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will air one episode per month, beginning with:

“They Get Brave” (7/10/20, 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and on Hulu) – As the coronavirus ravages more and more American cities, we look back to the place hit hardest: New York City. Doctors and nurses documented their lives, capturing awe‐inspiring resolve in the face of a breakdown in the health‐care system. Producers/Directors: Samantha Stark, Alexandra Garcia, John Pappas and Lora Moftah.

“This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?” (8/7/20, 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and on Hulu) – The making of a pop star in 2020: A young musician is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. Meet Dominic Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album. Producer/Director: Alexandra Garcia.

The series will also feature a documentary about the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky. Director and producer Yoruba Richen and New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, are partnering on a film that will explore Taylor’s life and investigate the circumstances of her death.

“The New York Times Presents” is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss.