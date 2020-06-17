Fritz Coleman Retires as KNBC-TV Weatherman After 39 Years

After 39 years as Los Angeles NBC-owned KNBC/Channel 4’s lead weathercaster, Fritz Coleman is retiring, the station announced Wednesday. “After a year of planning his retirement, Coleman has decided to spend more time with his family, appreciate his good health, and dedicate more time to his comedy,” the station said in a statement. His last day on-air will be Friday, June 26.

Coleman is one of the longest-running news personalities in Los Angeles, most recently as part of the KNBC anchor team of Colleen Williams and Chuck Henry, along with sports anchor Fred Roggin.

Coleman joined KNBC in 1982, memorable early on for his trademark blue-framed glasses (which he later traded in for smaller specs). He also appeared in several promo campaigns for the station over the years, including one with Roggin (“Fritz and Fred”) and another that highlighted his forecasting skills (“Fritz said it would be like this”).

“This career has been a gift,” Coleman said. “To work in the greatest news operation in Southern California has been the greatest experience of my life. I have also had the opportunity of raising my children, while working with a wonderful team. I have made lifelong friends at NBC4 and in the community it serves. I’m so very thankful.”

Coleman also regularly devotes time to charity events for local nonprofit organizations, and has led several community town hall meetings addressing the drought crisis, focusing on weather patterns and water conservation.

“NBC4 will be forever changed by Fritz and his contributions to our news operation and the community he has served for so long,” added Renee Washington, KNBC’s vice president of news. “He will continue to be a treasure in our community and always be a cherished member of the NBC4 family.”

A comedian in his spare time, Coleman has also hosted several shows for KNBC over the years, including “What a Week” (1990 – 1991), “It’s Fritz” (1988-1990), “Fritz and Friends” (special) and “The Perils of Parenting” (special). He received four Los Angeles area Emmy Awards for his work on these specials and series.

“Television viewers have faithfully welcomed Fritz into their homes for 39 years, and during this entire time, he has been an esteemed employee, a beloved friend and an outstanding corporate citizen,” said Steve Carlston, KNBC president and GM. “His retirement is our loss, but a well-deserved respite for him.”