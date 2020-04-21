‘Friends’ Reunion Special Offers Fans Chance to Meet Cast and Attend Filming

“Friends” fans have a chance to meet the cast and attend the taping of the HBO Max reunion special happening later this year.

The cast members made the announcement on Monday morning as a part of the All In Challenge, which collects donations for America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. People can donate money to enter the sweepstakes and earn a chance to win.

One lucky person will be able to bring five of their friends with them to meet Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as as they reunite for the first time in years. The winners will also get the full “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. studio tour and get to sip a cup of coffee at Central Perk with the cast.

The reunion special was originally scheduled to film in the middle of March, but production was postponed to May at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new shoot date for the special has yet to be announced. HBO Max is also slated to launch sometime in May, and the “Friends” reunion was supposed to be a launch title. WarnerMedia reportedly paid more than $400 million for the rights to the NBC show, outbidding Netflix.

Sources close to the special told Variety the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating. While many shows and their casts have gotten together over Zoom during the coronavirus lockdown, sources say that it wasn’t considered for the “Friends” special, and that filming at the original soundstage was the only option.