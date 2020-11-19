‘Friends’ to Continue Airing on Nick at Nite Under New Syndication Deal

“Friends” will still be there for you on Nick at Nite, thanks to a new syndication deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television.

The megahit sitcom will remain part of Nickelodeon’s late-night lineup under the multi-year deal, which also covers several other shows that air across the ViacomCBS cable portfolio. Also included in the deal were the off-network cable premiere rights to “Young Sheldon,” which will air on Nick at Nite starting on Nov. 30. The deal was negotiated by Barbara Zaneri, executive vice president of global content acquisitions for ViacomCBS.

Nick also announced that, beginning Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. ET, the network will air the “Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving,” featuring a lineup of classic “Friends” episodes with beloved funny moments from the series airing throughout the week, and a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes on Thursday. Other shows that currently air on Nick at Nite include “Mom” and “Full House.”

“Friends” remains a major force in television nearly two decades since it last aired. In addition to syndication, the show currently streams exclusively on HBO Max. A reunion special featuring the six main cast members was originally supposed to debut on HBO Max earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming. There were hopes that filming would be able to take place over the summer, but those plans were later scrapped as well. Most recently, star Matthew Perry said that the current plan is to film the special this coming March. However, no official filming date has been set at the time of this publishing.