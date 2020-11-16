What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion and ‘Supernatural’ Finale

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, the “Fresh Prince” reunion drops on HBO Max and “Supernatural” comes to an end on the CW.

“His Dark Materials,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

After stepping through a portal into a different world, season 2 continues to follow the adventures of Lyra (Dafne Keen) as she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ariyon Bakare all reprise their roles in the adaptation of the second novel in Philip Pullman’s series.

“Big Sky,” ABC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

New ABC drama “Big Sky” is hoping to make a big splash. The series hails from David E. Kelley and follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion,” HBO Max, Thursday

Pack your bags for Bel-Air because this week the “Fresh Prince” reunion drops on HBO Max. In the unscripted special, Will Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro — as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff — for an on-set family reunion in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show.

“Supernatural,” CW, Thursday, 8 p.m.

After 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, “Supernatural” is coming to an end this week. Tune in on Thursday night for the two-hour finale and bid farewell to Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and company.

“Small Axe,” Amazon, Friday

“Mangrove,” the first film in Steve McQueen’s five-pic anthology series, debuts this Friday. The drama centers on Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the owner of Notting Hill’s Caribbean restaurant, Mangrove, a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists. It also stars Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-LeCointe, the British Black Panther Movement.