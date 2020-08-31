‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Unscripted Reunion Special Set at HBO Max

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is reuniting at HBO Max to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

Series star Will Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro will all be part of the special, as will DJ Jazzy Jeff. It is set to tape on Sept. 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.

Marcus Raboy will direct the special. Rikki Hughes will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media also executive producing.

HBO Max is the exclusive streaming home of the entire run of “Fresh Prince,” having been available on the streamer since it first launched in May. It originally ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons and just shy of 150 episodes.

This marks the latest project centered on the classic sitcom this year. The cast also reunited back in April for Smith’s Snapchat series “Will From Home.” Earlier this month, it was announced that Smith and Westbrook are developing a drama reboot of the series based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video “Bel-Air.”

This also marks the latest TV reunion special to find a home at HBO Max. Last week, the streamer announced that the cast of “The West Wing” was reuniting for a theatrical staging of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season, which will be shot at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in early October. An unscripted “Friends” reunion special was originally meant to be part of the service’s launch, but it has been repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.