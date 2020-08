A dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is in the works, Variety has confirmed.

It will be based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy series as a drama titled “Bel-Air.” The trailer, which Cooper posted online last year, has racked up over five million views on YouTube alone. Watch it below.

The project is currently being shopped to multiple outlets, including HBO Max, which is the streaming home of the original series.

More to come…