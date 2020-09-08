‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Series Reboot Gets Two Season Order at Peacock

Peacock has picked up two seasons of the planned drama series reboot of the classic sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Will Smith made the announcement Tuesday on YouTube, which can be viewed below. The series, titled “Bel-Air,” will be based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy series as a drama. The trailer, which Cooper posted online last year, has racked up over five million views on YouTube alone.

Cooper is attached to co-write and direct the project and will also serve as a co-executive producer. Chris Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer in addition to co-writing the script with Cooper. Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will produce. UTV was the studio behind the original show as well.

Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour dramatic reimagining of the 90’s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. The series was first announced as being in development last month.

This is not the first classic property that Peacock has offered a new twist on for fans. The streamer is currently developing a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica” and “Queer as Folk,” while a sequel series to “Saved by the Bell” is also set at the streamer. In addition, Variety exclusively reported that a reboot of “Clueless” told from Dionne’s perspective is in the works at Peacock.

News of the series order comes just over a week after it was announced that HBO Max is set to air an unscripted “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion special. That special will feature Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, as will DJ Jazzy Jeff. It is set to tape on Sept. 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. HBO Max is the exclusive streaming home of the entire run of the original show.