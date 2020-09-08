‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Series Reboot Gets Two Season Order at Peacock

Peacock has picked up two seasons of the planned drama series reboot of the classic sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Will Smith made the announcement Tuesday on YouTube. The series, titled “Bel-Air” will be based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy series as a drama. The trailer, which Cooper posted online last year, has racked up over five million views on YouTube alone.

Cooper is attached to co-write and direct the project and will also serve as a co-executive producer. Chris Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer in addition to co-writing the script with Cooper. Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will produce. UTV was the studio behind the original show as well.

Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour dramatic reimagining of the 90’s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

