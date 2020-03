Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 17: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Finale Posts Solid Gains

The series finale of “Fresh Off the Boat” ended up with more viewers than its season average.

After seven days of delayed viewing, the first of its back-to-back episodes grew to 3.5 million total viewers, an 18% bump from its Live+Same Day audience and roughly 400,000 viewers more than the season 6 average. Meanwhile the very last episode grew by 27% in total viewership to just over 3 million.

“New Amsterdam” was the biggest gainer for the week of Feb. 17, adding around 4.8 million viewers, beating out “The Good Doctor,” which is topping the L+7 growth charts so far this season. The ABC medical drama leapt up 90%, or 4.7 million viewers, this time around.

Ratings-wise, “This Is Us,” “The Masked Singer” and “Grey’s Anatomy” grew the most, with the Fox singing competition show coming out on top overall at a 3.1 rating. However, all three shows were down on their Live+7 ratings average so far this season.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/19/2020 2.0 3.1 +1.1 +55% THIS IS US NBC 02/18/2020 1.3 2.7 +1.4 +108% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/17/2020 1.9 2.3 +0.4 +21% NBC NV: DEMOCRATIC DEBATE NBC 02/19/2020 2.1 2.2 +0.1 +5% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/20/2020 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% SURVIVOR CBS 02/19/2020 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% FOX DYTNA 500 RAINOUT-PST FOX 02/17/2020 1.8 1.9 +0.1 +6% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/17/2020 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 02/23/2020 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% LEGO MASTERS FOX 02/19/2020 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% NCIS CBS 02/18/2020 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/18/2020 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% MODERN FAMILY ABC 02/19/2020 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% CONNERS, THE ABC 02/18/2020 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% MANIFEST NBC 02/17/2020 0.6 1.5 +0.9 +150% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 02/19/2020 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% STATION 19 ABC 02/20/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/20/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% 911: LONE STAR FOX 02/17/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/20/2020 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/20/2020 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% ROOKIE, THE ABC 02/23/2020 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% CRIMINAL MINDS SPECIAL CBS 02/19/2020 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% FBI CBS 02/18/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/17/2020 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% FOR LIFE ABC 02/18/2020 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% RESIDENT, THE FOX 02/18/2020 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 02/18/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% MOM CBS 02/20/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/19/2020 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 02/17/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BULL CBS 02/17/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/21/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% FAMILY GUY FOX 02/23/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/20/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 02/23/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/18/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% GOOD GIRLS NBC 02/23/2020 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% DEPUTY FOX 02/20/2020 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/19/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 02/23/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/23/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/18/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% PRODIGAL SON FOX 02/17/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 02/17/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 02/23/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SUPERSTORE NBC 02/20/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% STUMPTOWN ABC 02/19/2020 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 02/18/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SCHOOLED ABC 02/19/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MACGYVER CBS 02/21/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% UNICORN CBS 02/20/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/20/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/21/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 02/21/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/23/2020 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% LINCOLN RHYME NBC 02/21/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/20/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/18/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% OUTMATCHED FOX 02/20/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% ALL RISE CBS 02/17/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% CAROL’S SECOND ACT CBS 02/20/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SIMPSONS FOX 02/23/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% TOMMY CBS 02/20/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% FLASH CW 02/18/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% FRESH OFF THE BOAT-2/21 ABC 02/21/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MIXED-ISH ABC 02/18/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 02/23/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 02/23/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/21/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DUNCANVILLE FOX 02/23/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% XFL ON FOX – SAT POST FOX 02/22/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 02/22/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% INDEBTED NBC 02/20/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/22/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% BATWOMAN CW 02/23/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/18/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 02/23/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ALMOST FAMILY-SP 2/22 9P FOX 02/22/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% 48 HOURS CBS 02/22/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/17/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% ALMOST FAMILY-SP 2/22 8P FOX 02/22/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHARMED CW 02/21/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% JUMP,THE ABC 02/22/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 02/21/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% HOWIE MANDEL GALA CW 02/19/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% KATY KEENE CW 02/20/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+7 Total Viewers