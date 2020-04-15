‘His Dark Materials’ Actor Lucian Msamati Narrates ‘Okavango’ Doc from Icon, Fremantle

“Game of Thrones” and “His Dark Materials” actor Lucian Msamati is to narrate wildlife documentary film “Okavango – A Flood of Life” from “River Monsters” producer Icon Films, which has partnered with international producer-distributor Fremantle on global sales.

Originally filmed in full 8K, the documentary special explores Africa’s greatest oasis, the Okavango Delta, and is told through the eyes of the region’s indigenous river people.

Commissioned by Japanese broadcaster NHK last year, “Okavango – A Flood of Life” sees veteran natural history filmmaker Brad Bestelink and his team at Natural History Film Unit use the latest technology to film a full seasonal cycle on the Delta.

Botswana-born Bestelink has spent most of his life living and working in the Delta. His credits include two-part documentary, “The Flood,” for National Geographic, which was set in the Delta, and “Savage Kingdom”, also for Nat Geo.

Fremantle will be distributing an HD version of “Okavango – A Flood of Life” worldwide, excluding Japan, where NHK have exclusive rights.

The international version is narrated by Lucian Msamati, who will next be seen in Sky drama “Gangs of London,” and whose credits also include “Black Earth Rising” as well as “His Dark Materials” and “Game of Thrones.”

As well as “River Monsters”, Icon Films’ credits include returning series “Primal Survivor” and Charles Dance-narrated “Savage Kingdom.”

Lucy Middelboe, commercial director at Icon Films, said: “This project has been a true collaboration of partners across continents and we are delighted to have Fremantle supporting distribution of ‘Okavango – A Flood of Life’.”

Céire Clark, senior acquisitions manager for international, at Fremantle, said: “It’s a joy to partner with Icon Films on Fremantle’s first blue chip natural history film for the international market.