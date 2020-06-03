Freeform’s Tricia Melton Moves to Warner Bros. as CMO of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics

Tricia Melton is joining her former Freeform boss Tom Ascheim at Warner Bros.

The marketing vet has been tapped as the new chief marketing officer of Warner Bros.’ global kids, young adults and classics division. She will once again report to Ascheim, who is joining the company as president to oversee the same departments.

News of Melton’s appointment was announced by Warner Bros. chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

“Tricia is creative, strategic and ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation in marketing,” said Sarnoff. “We’ll look to her expertise and experience to help us shape our overall messaging and consumer outreach as we formally launch a unified kids, young adults and classics business at Warner Bros. We have such a great collection of brands and IP, and I can’t wait for Tom and Tricia to get started and help take us to the next level.”

In her new role, Melton will lead the global marketing and brand strategy for the new division, which encompasses Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, as well as the TV side of Warner Bros. Animation and Turner Classic Movies. She takes over the Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang reigns from Michael Ouweleen, who was recently promoted to president of Adult Swim. Melton will be responsible for all marketing aspects, including brand management, creative, social and integrations, across all platforms.

“I’m excited to be joining this new division made up of some of the most iconic entertainment brands in the world,” said Melton. “I’m like a kid in a giant content candy store, thrilled at the opportunity to work with these talented teams and innovative content creators. I’m honored that I get to now champion and help grow the next chapter of these legendary brands.”