×

Freeform Boss Tom Ascheim Touts ‘Four-Part Formula for Longevity’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom AscheimFreeform's Youth Movement Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Freeform president Tom Ascheim laid out what he called the network’s “four-part formula for longevity and maybe gentle world domination” during an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday.

“One, take a stand,” Ascheim began. “86% of young adults expect brands to be more than just a product. They want brands that support their belief system and we’ve built Freeform with that philosophy in mind. Two, push boundaries of all kinds…Our audience demands originality and that’s what we strive to deliver.”

“Three, epic stunts,” he continued. “’31 Nights of Halloween’ and ’25 Days of Christmas’ delivered more than 100 million people just last quarter. 90% of that viewing is live. Who said young people don’t want TV? Four, stream everything. Three years ago we made a commitment to stream all of our original programming. Today, two thirds of that viewership happens on Hulu. Boy, it’s nice to have them in the family.”

Acheim also broke down why the network remains committed to programming for millennials and Gen Z.

“For us, it’s pretty straightforward — they are the biggest and most influential audience in the world,” he said. “They are voracious and exceedingly discerning consumers of content. They demand clarity and excellence and their exacting standards have helped us form a distinctive strategy to create a brand that is built to last.”

Ascheim announced during the session that Freeform had given out new season renewals for the show’s “Grown-ish” and “Good Trouble.” Freeform has also picked up the drama series “Last Summer,” which was ordered to pilot late last year.

More TV

  • Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Apple TV Plus Sets R.J. Cutler's Docuseries 'Dear...' for Spring 2020

    Apple TV Plus and Emmy and Peabody Award-winner R.J. Cutler (“Untitled Billie Eilish Documentary”) have partnered on a docuseries entitled “Dear…” Inspired by Apple’s “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear…” takes an “inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed [...]

  • Tom AscheimFreeform's Youth Movement Panel, TCA

    Freeform Boss Tom Ascheim Touts 'Four-Part Formula for Longevity'

    Freeform president Tom Ascheim laid out what he called the network’s “four-part formula for longevity and maybe gentle world domination” during an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday. “One, take a stand,” Ascheim began. “86% of young adults expect brands to be more than just a product. They want [...]

  • 'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed at Freeform

    'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed at Freeform

    Freeform has renewed comedy “Grown-ish” for a fourth season, a day after its season 3 premiere, and drama “Good Trouble” for a third. The pickup announcement was made at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day. “Freeform is a megaphone for stories that deserve to be told and a place where the world’s biggest [...]

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Freeform Orders Drama 'Last Summer' With Jessica Biel Producing

    Freeform has picked up the drama “Last Summer” to series, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The show had been picked up to pilot at the cabler back in September. Bert V. Royal serves as writer and executive producer, with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple executive producing under their [...]

  • Hank Azaria Apu

    Hank Azaria Says He Will No Longer Voice Apu on 'The Simpsons'

    Hank Azaria says he is officially stepping down as the voice of Apu on “The Simpsons.” “I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s someway to transition it or something,” Azaria said in an interview with SlashFilm. “What they’re going to do with the character is their call. It’s up to them and they [...]

  • Shepard Smith

    MSNBC Mulls Daytime Shuffle, But Not a Primetime Perch For Shepard Smith

    MSNBC executives may be working their way through a number of programming and schedule changes in months to come, but launching Shepard Smith in primetime probably isn’t one of them. Despite a report in The Daily Beast suggesting that MSNBC honchos might want to consider the former Fox News anchor for one of its primetime [...]

  • Olivia Colman Phoebe Waller Bridge Brad

    SAG Awards Predictions 2020: 'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' and Other Top Contenders

    No matter who wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, it will be a surprise. That’s because there aren’t many obvious frontrunners in either the TV or film categories at this year’s competition. Around 160,000 members from across the country vote for the SAG Awards, and with such a large voting body, members [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad