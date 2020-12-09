Freeform Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Single Drunk Female’ Starring Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy

Freefrom has ordered a pilot for the comedy “Single Drunk Female,” Variety has learned.

In the series, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is forced to move back home with her “Smother” (Ally Sheedy) to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood bff (Sasha Compère) reveals surprising news, Samantha realizes she can no longer qualify as a party girl – she’s a walking disaster.

The pilot will also star Rebecca Henderson, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard. Henderson will portray Olivia, a brilliant melancholic lesbian who works as one of The Greeters at AA. Smart as a whip with an acerbic wit, Olivia is a highly regarded, Peabody award-winning PBS journalist known for her program “Off the Docs.”

Harrington will play Felicia, Samantha’s fun and fearless drinking companion who is always counting down the days until Samantha is out of rehab so they can meet up at their favorite local bar.

Bernard will portray James, an isolating, high-functioning drunk who works in the tech industry. Whereas Samantha is on a downward spiral, James is merely experiencing a very slow and tedious decline.

Simone Finch serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot. Jenni Konner and Phil Traill will also executive produce, with Leslye Headland attached to direct and executive produce. 20th Television will produce.

(Pictured: Ally Sheedy, left; Sofia Black-D’Elia, right)